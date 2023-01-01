Creative Hub

An abandoned 20th-century shopping mall was transformed in 2018 into this innovative arts centre. Its former shops are now home to more than 25 artists, craftspeople and local musicians who create and promote their work here. The Maker's House is a one-stop shop showcasing and selling sculptures, furniture, mirrors, stained glass, paintings, fashion, jewellery, music recordings and more. Concerts, exhibitions and one-off events often take place in the interconnecting passageways.