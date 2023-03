The North Slob (from the Irish slab, meaning 'mud' or 'mire') is a large area of reclaimed land to the north of Wexford harbour, drained by ditches and protected by Dutch-style dykes. It's prime birdwatching territory – home to 35% of the world's population of Greenland white-fronted geese each winter, some 10,000 in total. There's an observation tower, assorted hides and a visitor centre with detailed exhibits. It's 7km northeast of Wexford town.