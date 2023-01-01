Soft white sand, gentle surf and lack of development are the big draws of the 11km-long, Blue Flag–rated Curracloe Beach. Families flock here on sunny days, but with its vast size you can easily find a half-acre of the beach to call your own. The strand doubled for Omaha Beach in the famous D-Day opening scenes of the movie Saving Private Ryan (1998). It's 11km northeast of Wexford, signposted at various points along the R741, R742 and R743.

There are good walking trails through the pine forests and sand dunes of Raven Nature Reserve at the south end, and it's possible to cycle to the beach from Wexford town, via waymarked cycle route 2 – ask for a map at the Wexford Tourist Office.