This important monastic site, founded in the 7th century by St Moling, was the burial place of the Kings of Leinster. Its remains include four church buildings dating from the 10th to the 15th centuries, a round tower stump and a 9th-century high cross. Nearby is the grave of General Thomas Cloney, a hero of the 1798 Rising, and a monument raised by 'St Mullins exiles in New York', marking the tomb of Art, King of Leinster (1357–1416).