Thickly wooded Woodstock Gardens is a beauty of a park with huge landscaped terraces, a walled garden, an arboretum (including two 40m-tall redwoods), walking trails and a cafe (open 11am to 5pm from April to September). From Inistioge's Woodstock Arms, follow Main St 500m up the hill towards Woodstock Estate and enter the large gates (despite appearances, it’s a public road), then continue along the road for another 1.5km until you reach the car park. Cash only.