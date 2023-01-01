Jerpoint Park is a working farm on the site of a 12th-century medieval town, where 35-minute guided tours (10.30am and 2.30pm) use cutting-edge archaeological techniques to reveal in detail the settlement that once stood here. This includes the ruined Church of St Nicholas where, according to local legend, St Nicholas (or Santa Claus) is buried. There are also sheepdog demonstrations, and, from mid-March to September, angling on the River Nore (rod hire available). It's 3km southwest of Thomastown.