Signposted across the road from the Kells Priory car park, 2.5km south of Kells, are a 29m-high round tower, an ancient church and a Celtic high cross, said to mark the grave of a 9th-century Irish high king, Niall Caille. He apparently drowned in the Kings River at Callan during the 840s while attempting to save a servant, and his body washed up near Kells. His final resting place lies outside the church grounds, as he wasn't a Christian.