At this 73-hectare farm, children can pet goats, cuddle rabbits, feed lambs, turkeys and ducks, navigate a maze (in the former barn), play crazy golf and jump on a straw bounce. There's a tearoom and picnic area; on-site camping (per tent/adult/child €10/5/4) includes farm entry. It's 4km south of Bennettsbridge, along Annamult Rd on the west side of the river.