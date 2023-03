About 3km north of Thomastown, east of the R448, is a small, ruined 13th-century church and Norman tower, signposted 50m off the road. The church contains a remarkable, life-size stone effigy of Thomas de Cantwell, called the Cantwell Fada or Long Man. It depicts a tall, thin knight in detailed chain-mail armour brandishing a shield decorated with the Cantwell coat of arms.