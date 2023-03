Built in the 13th century on the site of a former monastery, St Mary's is ruined today but the well-preserved remains include its tower, which can be climbed, and rebuilt chancel, with a 1.5m-high Ogham stone, and several stone effigies including one that's believed to be the oldest in Ireland to have a date inscribed on it (1253). It's 9.5km northeast of Bennettsbridge on the R448 in Gowran's village centre.