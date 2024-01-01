This brewery produces the popular O'Hara's brand beers. Its award-winning Irish Stout bursts with flavour and certainly holds its own against that other Irish stout. The brewery can only be visited on a one-hour tour, which must be prebooked; the minimum age is 18. Closed footwear is essential. Tours conclude with a tasting session.
Carlow Brewing Company
Counties Wexford, Waterford, Carlow & Kilkenny
