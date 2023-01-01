The neoclassical, copper-domed Emo Court was designed in 1790 by James Gandon, architect of Dublin's Custom House. Originally the country seat of the first Earl of Portarlington, it later became a Jesuit novitiate. Admission is by a compulsory 40-minute guided tour. Studded with Greek statues, the extensive grounds contain over 1000 different trees, including huge sequoias. Enjoy refreshments at the cafe or a leisurely picnic before a scenic stroll through the woodlands to Emo Lake. It's 8km south of Portarlington.