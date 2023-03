For an insight into the town's Quaker and industrial heritage, visit Mountmellick Museum, where you can also see a display of superbly subtle Mountmellick embroidery. Various linens and quilts still being made by locals are on sale at its shop, along with lace, threads and patterns. The museum also has a brochure on the heritage trail around town, and genealogical records of the town's Quaker inhabitants dating back to the 17th century.