Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre

Located in an 1829-built canal-side warehouse, this famous whiskey producer's visitor centre has engaging exhibits that spotlight the role of the Grand Canal in the town's development. Tours are led by expert guides and conclude with tastings.

For real aficionados, there is a €29 Whiskey Wise Masterclass that explores the distillery process in depth, and a three-hour Ultimate Distillery Experience (€90; by appointment), which includes a visit to the off-site distillery and lets you create your own whiskey blend.