Dún na Sí Heritage Park

Situated 19km east of Athlone, this engaging folk park has a recreated ring fort, a portal dolmen, a lime kiln, a Mass rock, a farmhouse, a fisherman's cottage and a forge. Also here are a sensory garden, a parkland garden with sculptures made from recycled materials, wetlands with a boardwalk and hides for observing the park's birdlife. Westmeath's genealogy centre is based here. Traditional music, dancing and storytelling sessions take place regularly; schedules are posted online.