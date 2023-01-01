Clara Bog Nature Reserve

Clara Bog is one of the few great expanses of classic bogland in Western Europe to escape being stripped for fuel. Deceptively flat and seemingly lifeless, it offers a fascinating window into the natural world. At this magical preserved 464-hectare raised bog landscape, you'll hear water coursing, birds chirping and insects buzzing but the most memorable impression is the sense of quiet. A 1km-loop boardwalk leads from a parking area 2km south of Clara village (7.5km southeast of the M6).

Look for tiny wildflowers growing amid the pillowy soft peat and enjoy the sweeping views of distant green hills and the soft Offaly light on boggy pools of water.

A visitor centre is in Clara village.