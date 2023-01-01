Don't miss the extraordinary Corlea Trackway, an Iron Age bog road built in 148 BC. An 18m stretch of the pavement-like oak track has been preserved in a humidified hall at the site's visitor centre, which screens an educational 17-minute film. Highly informative one-hour guided tours detail the bog's unique flora and fauna, and explain how the track was discovered and methods used to preserve it.

The centre is 16km south of Longford town.

The precise purpose of the track has not been fully established, but perhaps it was constructed as a symbol of peace and cooperation between formerly warring regions. Objects found beneath the track also point to similar tracks discovered in other parts of Europe.