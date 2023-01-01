Roscommon County Museum

Set in a former Presbyterian church (1863), this volunteer-run museum has an idiosyncratic collection, including an inscribed 9th-century slab from St Coman's monastery and a superb medieval sheila-na-gig (carved female figure with exaggerated genitalia) symbol. The unusual stained-glass Star of David window, representing the Trinity, above the door is another draw. Don't leave without hearing the story of Lady Betty, the 18th-century hanging woman.

The museum also acts as an unofficial tourist office.