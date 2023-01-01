Founded in the 13th century and abandoned in the 14th, the deserted village of Rindoon incorporates the overgrown remains of long medieval walls, a castle, an old hospital, a church and a mill. In spring, when the bluebells are out in the woods, it's a real picture. Rindoon sits on a peninsula that juts into the west side of Lough Ree, 4.5km east of Lecarrow. From the car park, it's a 700m walk southeast to the ruins.

If you're arriving by boat, you can moor at the small pontoon in the old harbour.