Lough Boora Parklands

Much of County Offaly's once-extensive boglands were stripped of peat for electricity generation during the 20th century. Now Lough Boora, 17km north of Kinnitty, is the focus of a scheme for bog restoration. There are more than 50km of walking and cycling trails across the area, with excellent birdwatching, fishing, rare flora and a mesolithic site. Maps are available at the visitor centre, which has a cafe open April to October, and adjacent bike hire.

Ireland's diversifying renewable energy portfolio, including its growing number of wind farms, will further help in the recovery of the boglands.

