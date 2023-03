Built in the 1490s, Clonony Castle is enclosed by an overgrown castellated wall. Tales that Henry VIII’s second wife, Anne Boleyn, was born here are unlikely to be true, but her cousins Elizabeth and Mary Boleyn are buried beside the ruins. From 1612 to 1620, it was home to Matthew de Renzi, who compiled the first Irish–English dictionary. Ongoing renovations mean opening hours can vary. It's 7.5km northeast of Banagher.