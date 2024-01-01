Bullaun

The Midlands

This bullaun has a diameter of around 0.3m and is located near the southwestern corner of Temple Doolin. It's an ancient grinding stone supposedly used for making medicines for the monastery's hospital. Today the rainwater that collects in it is said to cure warts.

