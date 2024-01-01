This bullaun has a diameter of around 0.3m and is located near the southwestern corner of Temple Doolin. It's an ancient grinding stone supposedly used for making medicines for the monastery's hospital. Today the rainwater that collects in it is said to cure warts.
Nearby The Midlands attractions
0.01 MILES
The Clonmacnoise Visitor Centre shelters the original South Cross.
0.01 MILES
These remains of an 11th-century temple are similar to nearby Temple Hurpan.
3. Replica Cross of the Scriptures (King Flann's Cross)
0.02 MILES
See the original inside the Clonmacnoise Visitor Centre.
0.02 MILES
The largest building at Clonmacnoise, the cathedral was originally built in AD 909, but was significantly altered and remodelled over the centuries. Its…
0.03 MILES
The remains of an 18th-century temple that is the larger stylistic twin of nearby Temple Doolin.
0.03 MILES
Overlooking the River Shannon is the 19.3m-high O'Rourke's Tower. Lightning blasted the top off the tower in 1135, but the remaining structure was used…
0.03 MILES
The original North Cross is inside the Clonmacnoise Visitor Centre.
0.03 MILES
This 12th-century historic site has Romanesque Gothic transitional windows that are unique to Ireland. It's also known as the Kings' Church, as seven…