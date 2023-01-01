Between Mullingar (16km northeast) and Althone (31km southeast) on the R390 is Uisneach, the centre of Ireland during neolithic times when sea levels were lower (the centre today is 46km to the west). It's a site with great ancient significance. Ancient constructions found so far include earthworks that may have been a royal palace, a possible fort and holy wells. The 2-sq-km site is mostly privately owned; the only way to visit is by an informative two-hour tour.

Tours cover a 3km route; arrive by 12.45pm.

In early May, half-way between the spring equinox and summer solstice, it hosts the Bealtine Fire Festival.