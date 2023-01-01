Kilbeggan Distillery Experience

Established in 1757, Kilbeggan is Ireland's oldest licensed distillery – after stopping production in 1957, it has been producing whiskey again since 2007. Its basic one-hour Apprentice tour includes three tastings. The 90-minute Distillers tour also visits the old warehouses and distillers, finishing with four tastings. For true whiskey aficionados, the three-hour Connoisseur tour includes lunch with a head distiller, seven tastings and the opportunity to fill your own 200mL bottle from an aged cask using a valinch (whiskey-drawing tube).