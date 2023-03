In the tiny, charming village of Timahoe, 12km southeast of Portlaoise, is a tilting 30m-tall, 12th-century round tower with an elaborately carved Romanesque doorway 5m above the ground. Screened by a burbling stream and seemingly straight out of a fairy tale, the tower is part of an ancient site that includes the ruins of a 15th-century church.

The entire place has a certain magical quality, enhanced by a dearth of visitors.