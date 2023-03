An old 19th-century school building houses this museum detailing Abbeyleix' rich history. One room looks at the town's carpet-making legacy – the Turkish-influenced carpets once made here were chosen to grace the floors of the Titanic – while another showcases memorabilia from the Morrissey family, who ran the town's renowned shop and pub from 1775 to 2004. It also has tourist information and genealogy services.