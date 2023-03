These lavish gardens with lakes and woodland were designed by Edwin Lutyens and landscaped by Gertrude Jekyll, and completed in 1912. The centrepiece is a sunken garden, where circular terraces lead down to an oval pool with a magnificent fountain surrounded by sculpted stone turtles.

The gardens are 6km southeast of Abbeyleix, off the R432 to Ballinakill, in the grounds of Heywood Community School.