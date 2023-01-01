Castlecomer Discovery Park

The grounds of the former Wandesforde estate, whose owners grew rich from exploitation of the land's underlying coal deposits, now form a family-oriented leisure park with adventure playgrounds, a high-ropes course, zip lining, woodland trails, a treetop walk, boating and fishing lakes, craft workshops, a cafe, and an exhibition on the history of the local coal mines. Parking is free for the first hour, €5 for the whole day. Book activities ahead online.

It's a 1km walk northeast of the bus stop, accessible via the Bernard Kavanagh Coaches (www.bernardkavanaghcoaches.com) route between Kilkenny (€5, 15 minutes, one daily) and Dublin €14, two hours).