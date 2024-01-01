St Paul's Church

The Midlands

The 1851 St Paul’s Church, on the site of the original 17th-century French church, was built for the Huguenots, some of whose tombstones stand in a corner of the churchyard. Most of the wealthier Huguenots had left Portarlington by 1871; those who stayed were mainly tradespeople and shopkeepers.

