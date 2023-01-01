Bog of Allen Nature Centre

Run by the nonprofit Irish Peatland Conservation Council, this interpretive centre celebrates the amazing biodiversity of Ireland's bogs, and traces the history of peat extraction and the threat it poses to wildlife and the environment. The garden at the back has the largest carnivorous plant collection in Ireland, including sundews, butterworts and pitcher plants, and ponds filled with frogs and newts. A nearby boardwalk extends into Lodge Bog, one of the last surviving untouched fragments of the Bog of Allen.