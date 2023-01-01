Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park

Developed on an area of cutaway bog, where peat has been extracted for commercial purposes, this award-winning, family-oriented park offers a huge range of activities. A woodland trail leads past various points of interest including a recreation of an Iron Age hut and an enchanting fairy village. Boardwalks lead out over the half-drowned bog to wildlife hides. There’s also a pet farm, crazy golf, an adventure playground and a heritage railway providing 15-minute rides.

Set aside at least half a day to make the most of a visit.