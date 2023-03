Dan Donnelly (1788–1820) is revered as Ireland's greatest bare-knuckle fighter of the 19th century. This inconspicuous spot, 4km south of Newbridge (8km east of Kildare town), at the junction of the R413 and Curragh Chase, was the site of his most famous victory, against Englishman George Cooper in 1815, cheered on by 30,000 spectators. The obelisk at the centre of the hollow details his glorious career.