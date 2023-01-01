Hollywood Sign

The white letters spelling out 'Hollywood' on the hillside might be smaller than their California counterpart (1.8m as opposed to 13.7m), and newer (2011 versus 1923), but the village is the original. What's now the Hollywood Cafe was the home of Mathew Guirke. After emigrating to America in 1850, Guirke established a hamlet named for his hometown, which became a municipality of Los Angeles in 1903. The sign here is on private land but you can see it from the village.