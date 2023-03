Rising 7m high, this 9-ton granite standing stone is Ireland's tallest. Thought to date back to 2000 BC, it's one of a group that makes up a stone circle stretching a whopping 5km in diameter. In 1931, the stone toppled over, revealing a Bronze Age cist (burial chamber), albeit empty, and was re-erected three years later. It's set 30m back from the L2023, 500m northeast of the entrance to Punchestown Racecourse.