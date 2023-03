The 10m-tall stump of an 8th-century round tower marks this ancient Christian site, 7km southeast of Straffan. Its name in Irish means 'high place', and there are sweeping views of the green Kildare countryside from here. The cemetery is best known for its most famous resident – a vault amid the ruins of the 14th-century church is the last resting place of Arthur Guinness (1724–1803), the brewer who created the world-famous black beer.