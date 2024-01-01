Maynooth Castle

Counties Wicklow & Kildare

LoginSave

At the west end of the town centre you can see the ruined gatehouse, keep and great hall of this 13th-century castle, once home to the Fitzgerald family. The castle was dismantled in Cromwellian times, when the Fitzgeralds moved to Kilkea Castle. Entry is by a 45-minute guided tour only; there's a small exhibition on the castle's history in the keep.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Newgrange Megalithic Passage Tomb

    Newgrange

    22.24 MILES

    Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - FEB 15: The Long Room in the Trinity College Library on Feb 15, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland. Trinity College Library is the largest library in Ireland and home to The Book of Kells.

    Old Library & Book of Kells

    14.19 MILES

    Trinity's greatest treasures are found within the Old Library and the incredible Long Room is one of the most photographed rooms in Dublin, for good…

  • August 2019: A tour group on the floor of the Victorian main hall in the Kilmainham Gaol, a former prison which is now a museum. 

    Kilmainham Gaol

    12.09 MILES

    If you have any desire to understand Irish history – especially the long-running resistance to British colonial rule – then a visit to this former prison…

  • Dublin, Ireland - August 3, 2013: Visitors under the Campanile of the Trinity College

    Trinity College

    14.19 MILES

    Trinity College Dublin is Ireland's most prestigious university, a collection of elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings, cobbled squares and nature…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - 10th June, 2017: the beautiful architecture of the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin city centre

    National Gallery

    14.43 MILES

    A magnificent Caravaggio and a breathtaking collection of works by Jack B Yeats – William Butler Yeats' younger brother – are the main reasons to visit…

  • People at Slane Castle, Slane, Ireland

    Slane Castle

    22.77 MILES

    Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath.  The neo-gothic castle and grounds  are open to visitors…

  • DUBLIN, IRELAND - APR 1: The Guinness Storehouse Brewery at St. James Gate, Dublin Ireland on April 1, 2013. Guinness brewery was founded in 1759 in Dublin, Ireland, by Arthur Guinness.

    Guinness Storehouse

    13 MILES

    The most popular attraction in Dublin is this multimedia homage to Guinness. An old fermentation plant in the St James's Gate Brewery has been converted…

  • A replica of a tenement room from the early 20th century, 14 Henrietta Street.

    14 Henrietta Street

    13.55 MILES

    Explore behind the facade of one of Dublin's famous Georgian townhouses, carefully restored to gently peel back layers of complex social history over 250…

View more attractions

Nearby Counties Wicklow & Kildare attractions

1. St Patrick's College

0.17 MILES

Part of NUI Maynooth, and turning out Catholic priests since 1795, St Patrick's College & Seminary is Ireland's second-oldest university (after Trinity…

3. Castletown House

3.45 MILES

Magnificent Castletown House is Ireland’s single-most imposing Georgian estate, and a testament to the vast wealth enjoyed by the Anglo-Irish gentry…

5. Oughterard Round Tower & Cemetery

7.23 MILES

The 10m-tall stump of an 8th-century round tower marks this ancient Christian site, 7km southeast of Straffan. Its name in Irish means 'high place', and…

6. Farmleigh

9.76 MILES

The Irish government's official guesthouse is this fine Georgian-Victorian pile designed by James Gandon. Originally part of the Guinness estate, it was…

7. Strawberry Beds

10.11 MILES

Running alongside the northern banks of the Liffey between the villages of Chapelizod and Lucan, roughly along the western edge of Phoenix Park, is the…

8. Dunsany Castle

10.8 MILES

You can see how the other 1% lives at Dunsany Castle, 5km south of Tara on the Dunshaughlin–Kilmessan road. The residence of the lords of Dunsany, it's…