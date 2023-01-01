You can see how the other 1% lives at Dunsany Castle, 5km south of Tara on the Dunshaughlin–Kilmessan road. The residence of the lords of Dunsany, it's one of the oldest continually inhabited buildings in Ireland. Construction started in the 12th century, with major alterations taking place in the 18th and 19th centuries. Maintenance and restoration are ongoing.

Tours lasting almost two hours offer a fascinating insight into the family's history and impressive private art collection.

The castle houses many treasures related to important figures in Irish history, such as Oliver Plunkett and Patrick Sarsfield, leader of the Irish Jacobite forces at the siege of Limerick in 1691.

You can also buy Dunsany Home Collection homewares here: locally made table linen and accessories, as well as various articles designed by the 20th Lord Dunsany (Edward Carlos Plunkett; 1939–2011), who was an acclaimed international designer and artist, famed for his geometrical abstractions and portraits.