The extraordinarily preserved yet little-visited ruins of Cistercian Bective Abbey are off the R161, 7km northeast of Trim. Founded by Murchadh O'Melaghin, King of Meath, in 1147, the abbey was confiscated by Henry VIII between 1536 and 1541 to fund his military campaign. Like Trim Castle, Bective Abbey also played a starring role in Braveheart. The evocative ruins are free to visit and are open round the clock; there's a small car park next to the site.