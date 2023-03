About 1.5km east of town on Lackanash Rd are the ruins of the former Parish Church of Newtown Clonbun, the Cathedral of Sts Peter & Paul and 18th-century Newtown Abbey.

Southeast across the river is the Crutched Friary, with ruins of a keep, and traces of a watchtower and other buildings from a hospital set up after the Crusades by the Knights of St John of Jerusalem. Adjacent St Peter's Bridge is one of Ireland's oldest.