The Irish government's official guesthouse is this fine Georgian-Victorian pile designed by James Gandon. Originally part of the Guinness estate, it was immaculately restored in 2001. The guided tour only includes the ground floor, but it's still pretty impressive, especially the fantastic library and glass conservatory. The vast pleasure gardens with lake and walled and Japanese gardens are a delight to stroll. The 37m clock tower once housed an 8000L water tank that serviced the estate; views from the top are sensational.