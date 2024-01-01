The Phoenix Monument, a Corinthian column topped by a very un-phoenix-like bird, was erected by Lord Chesterfield in 1747, and is often referred to instead as the Eagle Monument. In the early years of the 20th century it was removed to facilitate motor racing in the park, but returned to its original spot in the 1990s.
