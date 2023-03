Running alongside the northern banks of the Liffey between the villages of Chapelizod and Lucan, roughly along the western edge of Phoenix Park, is the Strawberry Beds, so-called on account of the fruits once grown here and sold along the side of the road.

Before the days of flight, it was a popular honeymoon destination for Dubliners; the Chapelizod end was James Joyce's favourite spot for contemplating the Liffey. You'll need your own transport to get here.