Founded in 1934, Newbridge Silverware produces and sells vast quantities of silver jewellery, silver-plated cutlery, homewares and engravable gift items. Guided factory tours lasting 30 minutes take place at 10.30am, 11.30am and 2pm daily; they're best on weekdays when you'll see the machines in action.

Just inside the main entrance is an unexpected display of star-studded memorabilia at the Museum of Style Icons.