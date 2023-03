One of Ireland's rarest ceremonial monuments, this Neolithic stone circle is believed to date from 2500 BC. Its 29 upright stones form a circle 30m in diameter within an embanked enclosure known as a henge. The entrance is flanked by two white quartz portal stones estimated to weigh 15 tons each. The site is just off the N81, 9km northeast of Baltinglass; from the small parking area, it's an 80m walk.