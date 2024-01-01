At the side of the Glenmalure road, 260m west of Drumgoff bridge, is Dwyer's or Cullen's Rock, commemorating both the Glenmalure battle and Michael Dwyer, a member of the United Irishmen who fought unsuccessfully against the English in the 1798 Rising and holed up here. Men were hanged from the rock during the Rising.
Cullen's Rock
Wicklow Mountains
