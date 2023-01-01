Greenan Maze

Finding your way out of this 2m-high Celtic hedge maze is harder than it looks. Watch others attempt it from the viewing tower; there's also a hedgeless, ground-level solstice maze for contemplation. Other attractions include three small museums (one on farming history, a bottle museum and a restored 16th-century farmhouse), a gentle nature trail taking in woodland, wetlands and ponds (and occasional wild deer), and farm animals (lambs, piglets, draught horses and more). Also here are a craft shop and tearooms.