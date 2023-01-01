Housed within the ruins of a 13th-century abbey, the unusually tall and slender Moone High Cross – Ireland's second-highest, at 5.3m – is a masterpiece dating from the 8th or 9th century. It displays carved biblical scenes with the confidence and exuberance of a comic strip, among them Daniel in the lions' den and the flight into Egypt. The cross is situated on a minor road 1km west of Moone village, accessed via an inconspicuous wooden door in a stone wall.