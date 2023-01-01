Duckett's Grove

Dominated by the jackdaw-haunted ruins of a Gothic fantasy of a country house, the former seat of the Duckett family (the house burned down in 1933) was taken over by Carlow County Council in 2005. The walled gardens have been restored as a public park, which is filled with the scents of lavender and fruit blossom in early summer, while the outbuildings house craft workshops and a seasonal tearoom. The gardens are 11km northeast of Carlow, signposted off the R726 and L1009.