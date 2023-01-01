Castledermot Monastery

Castledermot village was once home to a vast ecclesiastical settlement, but all that remains of St Diarmuid's 9th-century monastery is a 20m round tower topped with a medieval battlement. Nearby are two well-preserved, 10th-century granite high crosses, a 12th-century Romanesque doorway and a medieval Scandinavian 'hogsback' gravestone, the only one in Ireland. Reach the ruins by passing through the rusty gate on all-too-busy Main St (N9), then walking along the tree-lined avenue to St James' church.

At the southern end of town, the ruins of an early-14th-century Franciscan friary can be seen alongside the road.