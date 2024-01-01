Carlow Cathedral

Counties Wexford, Waterford, Carlow & Kilkenny

LoginSave

This elegant Regency Gothic cathedral dating from 1833 was the brainchild of Bishop James Doyle, a staunch supporter of Catholic emancipation. On the right of the nave a statue of the bishop is flanked by a crowned, kneeling woman said to represent Ireland in an attitude of hope. The church also has an elaborate pulpit and some fine stained-glass windows.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Glendalough Monastic Site

    27.83 MILES

    Nestled between two lakes, haunting Glendalough (Gleann dá Loch, meaning 'Valley of the Two Lakes') is one of the most significant monastic sites in…

  • St canices cathedral round tower and churchyard

    St Canice's Cathedral

    18.62 MILES

    Ireland's second-largest medieval cathedral (after St Patrick's in Dublin) has a long and fascinating history. The first monastery was built here in the…

  • Moon over Kilkenny Castle

    Kilkenny Castle

    18.67 MILES

    Rising above the River Nore, Kilkenny Castle is one of Ireland's most visited heritage sites. Stronghold of the powerful Butler family, it has a history…

  • Kells Priory

    Kells Priory

    25.2 MILES

    This fortified Augustinian monastery is the best sort of ruin, where you can amble around whenever you like, with no tour guides, set hours or fees. Most…

  • Altamont Gardens

    Altamont Gardens

    11.16 MILES

    One of Ireland's most magnificent landscaped gardens, Altamont covers 16 hectares on the banks of the River Slaney. Carefully selected plantings are…

  • Jerpoint Abbey

    Jerpoint Abbey

    24.49 MILES

    One of Ireland’s finest Cistercian ruins, Jerpoint Abbey was established in the 12th century, with the tower and cloister dating from the late 14th or…

  • Emo Court

    Emo Court

    21.8 MILES

    The neoclassical, copper-domed Emo Court was designed in 1790 by James Gandon, architect of Dublin's Custom House. Originally the country seat of the…

  • Medieval Mile Museum

    Medieval Mile Museum

    18.69 MILES

    Dating from the early 13th century, St Mary's Church has been converted into a fascinating modern museum that charts the history of Kilkenny in medieval…

View more attractions

Nearby Counties Wexford, Waterford, Carlow & Kilkenny attractions

1. Carlow County Museum

0.05 MILES

Housed in an atmospheric former convent with original stained-glass windows, this thoroughly engaging museum focuses on the lives of local people through…

2. Visual Centre for Contemporary Art

0.15 MILES

British architect Terry Pawson was behind the factory-inspired industrial design of this concrete, steel-and-glass cultural centre, which is a…

3. Carlow Castle

0.35 MILES

Built by William Marshal on the site of an earlier Norman motte-and-bailey fort, this 13-century castle survived Cromwell's attentions. Much of the…

4. Delta Sensory Gardens

0.54 MILES

These 16 interconnecting, themed gardens span the five senses – from a sculpture garden to a formal rose garden, a water and woodland garden, a willow…

5. Browne's Hill Dolmen

1.97 MILES

This 5000-year-old granite portal dolmen (tomb chamber) is one of Ireland's most famous prehistoric monuments, sporting the largest capstone in Europe (it…

6. Killeshin Church

3 MILES

One of the tallest round towers in Ireland once dominated this former monastery, but it was destroyed early in the 18th century by a farmer worried that…

7. Duckett's Grove

5.05 MILES

Dominated by the jackdaw-haunted ruins of a Gothic fantasy of a country house, the former seat of the Duckett family (the house burned down in 1933) was…

8. Castledermot Monastery

6.25 MILES

Castledermot village was once home to a vast ecclesiastical settlement, but all that remains of St Diarmuid's 9th-century monastery is a 20m round tower…